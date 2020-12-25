Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

