Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $125,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $15.32 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $848.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

