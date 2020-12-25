Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

