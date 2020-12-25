Morgan Stanley Purchases 16,588 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $12,960,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

