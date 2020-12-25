Morgan Stanley Sells 151,096 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

