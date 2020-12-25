MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet Sells 35,000 Shares

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.45. MTBC, Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
