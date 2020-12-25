MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet Sells 35,000 Shares

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.45. MTBC, Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

