Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $813.42

Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) (LON:MUT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $813.42 and traded as high as $836.00. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L) shares last traded at $828.00, with a volume of 161,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of £547.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 813.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 770.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

