MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $28.21 million and $2.19 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Cryptology, CoinBene and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00316364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene, IDEX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

