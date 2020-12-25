MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.32

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 99219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.