NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Up to $44.10

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.10, but opened at $46.40. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 9,435 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £21.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NAHL Group plc will post 1821.662924 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

