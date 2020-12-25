Namecoin (NMC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,852.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $44,852.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.01292815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00275984 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

