Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) versus Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Critical Survey

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travelzoo and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travelzoo and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelzoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Naspers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.92 $4.16 million $0.34 26.78 Naspers $4.00 billion 21.80 $3.14 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Naspers beats Travelzoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

