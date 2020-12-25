Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $549,339.84 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26.
  • On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72.

NTRA opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Comments


