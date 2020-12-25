National Bank Financial Reiterates C$32.00 Price Target for Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)

National Bank Financial set a C$32.00 price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.96.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.33. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6475779 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

