NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.93

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NCR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,953 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

