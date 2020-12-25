Neo Price Tops $15.09 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Neo has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $528.37 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $15.09 or 0.00061614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00665454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00161073 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00355118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00096990 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

