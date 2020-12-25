NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.34

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 2011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

