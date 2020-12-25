Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. Analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

