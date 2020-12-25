Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nesco in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NSCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nesco during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nesco during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nesco during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

