NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.99

NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and traded as low as $44.00. NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 45,838 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

NetScientific plc (NSCI.L) (LON:NSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

