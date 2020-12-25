NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $10.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.65 million and the highest is $11.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year sales of $32.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.46 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NTST stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48. NetSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

