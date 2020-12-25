New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) Stock Price Up 9,900%

Shares of New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) rose 9,900% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 21,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.51. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

About New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

