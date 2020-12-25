Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Shares Up 26.4%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s stock price shot up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

Nexans Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit