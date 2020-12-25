Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Shares Up 26.4%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s stock price shot up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

