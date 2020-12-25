NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.50 million and $108,217.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,722,537,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,682,305,132 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

