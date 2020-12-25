NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 1,387,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.