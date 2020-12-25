NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $4.10 at Piper Sandler

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $4.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

