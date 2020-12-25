Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 3.4%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96). 30,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 26,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £67.89 million and a PE ratio of -25.42.

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) Company Profile (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

