Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NCBS opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.