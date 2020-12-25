NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $161.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

