NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

