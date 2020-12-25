NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $162.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

