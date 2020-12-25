NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

NYSE:NKE opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NIKE by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,456,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after buying an additional 1,085,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

