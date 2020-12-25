NIKE’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.