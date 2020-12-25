Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.01 or 0.02566900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00504311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.01304723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00651373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00257417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066565 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,805,466,889 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,716,889 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

