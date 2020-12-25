Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $28,041.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

