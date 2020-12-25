Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $325,831.07 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $325,831.07 and $24.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

