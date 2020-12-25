NIX Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $28,972.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,188.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $614.23 or 0.02539315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00497156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.01279311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00641191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00252478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00064576 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,361,167 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

