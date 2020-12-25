Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. Bank of America lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 7,298,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,899,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

