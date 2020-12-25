Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

