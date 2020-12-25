Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.56

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.56 and traded as high as $88.25. Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 6,688 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) EPS for the quarter.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.