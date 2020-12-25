Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will report sales of $111.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $131.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $160.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $342.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $394.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.22 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $552.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.32. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

