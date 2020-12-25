NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading 6.9% Higher

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 2,209,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,230,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

