NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading 6.9% Higher

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 2,209,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,230,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.
