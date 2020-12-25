Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. 16,795,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,902,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

