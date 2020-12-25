Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. 16,795,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,902,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
