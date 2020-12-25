NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 9812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.