NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $749.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,407 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NOW by 154.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.