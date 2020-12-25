NuBits Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1,864.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00667658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00161559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00360379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00062135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00097659 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

