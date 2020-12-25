Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 12,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

