NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $519.75. 2,447,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,938 shares of company stock worth $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

