Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). Approximately 143,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 479,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.48. The firm has a market cap of £515.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

In other Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) news, insider Fiona Beck bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

