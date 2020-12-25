ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $14,667.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,341.44 or 0.99900421 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015775 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00058184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

